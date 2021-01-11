Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

ABNB stock opened at $149.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

