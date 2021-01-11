Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,744. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

