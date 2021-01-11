AirSwap Trading 43% Higher Over Last Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 43% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

