Alaska Permanent Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.17. 3,933,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

