Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $393.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

