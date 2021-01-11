Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,065,000.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. 1,463,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,337. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $397.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

