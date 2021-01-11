Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $194.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.27.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $165.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.16. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

