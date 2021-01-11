Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.26.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

