Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF opened at $33.49 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.