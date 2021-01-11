Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.69.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

