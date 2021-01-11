Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $56.29 million and approximately $33.42 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00113737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00278864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00065693 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,274.90 or 0.85063668 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.