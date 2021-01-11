Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $41.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,756.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,761.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,599.13. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

