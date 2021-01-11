Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $828,600.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,867,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $896,250.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $5,970,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $3,369,300.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00.

Alteryx stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.48, a PEG ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alteryx by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alteryx by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alteryx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

