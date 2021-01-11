Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Altice USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.69.

Altice USA stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Altice USA by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,784 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $39,000,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $14,593,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 71.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

