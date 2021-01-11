Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hexavest Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.85.

Shares of AMZN traded down $39.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,143.48. 82,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,181.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,148.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

