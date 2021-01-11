Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $29.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,148.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

