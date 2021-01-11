American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Financial Analysis

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Axle & Manufacturing 1 4 4 0 2.33

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.93%. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Given Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A -29.50% -0.48% American Axle & Manufacturing -22.36% -6.21% -0.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A American Axle & Manufacturing $6.53 billion 0.16 -$484.50 million $1.62 5.72

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

