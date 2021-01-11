American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

