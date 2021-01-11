American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

