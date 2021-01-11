American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $29.38 on Friday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $810.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

