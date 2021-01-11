American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 137,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

