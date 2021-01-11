AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $0.92. AmeriCann shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 33,969 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

AmeriCann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

