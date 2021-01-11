AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from Pharmaceutical segment and World Courier business, which have been generating significant profits for quite some time. Moreover, it witnessed increase in gross profit in the quarter under review. A strong fiscal 2021 outlook instills optimism in the stock. AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Over the past year, AmerisourceBergen outperformed the industry. However, the company continues to encounter headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space and economic stagnation amid coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Meanwhile, both gross and operating margins remained flat compared with the prior-year quarter.”

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.10.

NYSE ABC opened at $110.03 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,819 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.