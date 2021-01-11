Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post sales of $752.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.75 million and the highest is $780.00 million. ICON Public reported sales of $725.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 29.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.92. 273,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $216.69. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

