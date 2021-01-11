Analysts Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter.

IEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

In related news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.