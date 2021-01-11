Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $138.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.55 million and the lowest is $137.80 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $577.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.10 million to $577.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $610.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 456,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,306. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

