Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.33 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $6.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

OXY stock remained flat at $$20.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,932,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,106,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 288,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 167,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

