Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Brokerages predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.47). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

In related news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

