Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $4.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $16.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.38. 1,889,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,217. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

