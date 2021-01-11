Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report sales of $102.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $110.21 billion. Apple reported sales of $91.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $320.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.42 billion to $341.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $324.10 billion to $353.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.03. 5,355,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,481,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $196,540,000 after buying an additional 664,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

