Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $25.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $105.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.80 million to $105.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.35 million, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $106.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million.

BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. 17,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,906. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.