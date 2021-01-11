Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $52.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

