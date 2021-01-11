Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIRE. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

WIRE opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

