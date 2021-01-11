Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308,522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,915.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 214,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

