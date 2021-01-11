Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $15,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $79.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

