Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $15.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $15.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

XPO stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.54, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

