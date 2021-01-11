Analysts Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target at $11.54

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 674,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

