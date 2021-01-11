Analysts Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Target Price at $8.63

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,085,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 172,504 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 182,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSBR opened at $8.45 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.