Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $152.93

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after purchasing an additional 492,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

