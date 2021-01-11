Analysts Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $22.00

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 19,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,280. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 330.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

