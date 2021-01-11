Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target at $0.49

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CWEGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 420,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

