Analysts Set DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target at $36.50

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DMC Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 34.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period.

BOOM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.38. 56,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. DMC Global has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

