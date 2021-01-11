Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Target Price at $32.40

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 4,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,380. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,198 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.