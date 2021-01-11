Analysts Set EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target at $3.67

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.07% of EXFO worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

EXFO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,860. EXFO has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

