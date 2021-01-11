Analysts Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $43.50

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of INGN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 6,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.94 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Inogen by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

