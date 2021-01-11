Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price at $26.00

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KEYUF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 2,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. Keyera has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.