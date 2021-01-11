Analysts Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.13. Schroders has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

