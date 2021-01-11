Analysts Set The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) PT at $12.70

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on XONE shares. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 835,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The ExOne by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XONE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 832,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

