Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for W. R. Berkley (WRB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

1/7/2021 – W. R. Berkley was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/28/2020 – W. R. Berkley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. The company’s international business is poised for growth supported by supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and lower times interest earned concern. High costs tend to weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in earnings. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

11/24/2020 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

WRB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. 6,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

