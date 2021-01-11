Analyzing ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ADOMANI has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -174.66% -257.41% -89.79% Dorman Products 8.58% 11.24% 7.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADOMANI and Dorman Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $12.56 million 2.17 -$5.15 million N/A N/A Dorman Products $991.33 million 3.11 $83.76 million $2.65 36.02

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ADOMANI and Dorman Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorman Products 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dorman Products has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 39.77%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than ADOMANI.

Summary

Dorman Products beats ADOMANI on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. It offers power-train product, including cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products consisting of control arms, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and other suspension, steering, and brake components. The company provided automotive body products, such as window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; auto body and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. It offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, including on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

